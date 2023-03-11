UrduPoint.com

Bahria Students To Join Efforts Of Police For Safe Road Environment In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2023 | 06:32 PM

Bahria students to join efforts of police for safe road environment in city

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Islamabad Capital Police and Bahria University to encourage a positive, strategic and active relationship between the two organizations for guiding people about traffic rules and safe road environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Islamabad Capital Police and Bahria University to encourage a positive, strategic and active relationship between the two organizations for guiding people about traffic rules and safe road environment.

Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer on behalf of Islamabad Capital Police and Director Academic Captain (Retd ) Muhammad Sarfraz Khan from Bahria University signed the MoU.

As per the agreement, the students of the university will be associated with the Islamabad Capital Police Education Wing and assist in various functions, including field activities and other affairs related to traffic education.

The signing ceremony was held at Bahria University E-9 and it was agreed to boost the cooperation between both organizations for a safe road environment.

Appreciating the voluntary spirit of the young generation, Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that friendly policing is impossible without the cooperation of the public and the young generation. Working as a volunteer is a noble spirit and students are our brand ambassadors who along with police would provide awareness about traffic laws and secure the road environment.

Islamabad Capital Traffic Police has started a special internship programme as per the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to provide awareness about traffic rules and road safety to the public.

As per MoU, the university students in different batches will work with Islamabad Capital Police Education Wing to understand the working of the force and their internship program would focus on technical overview, radio production, on-air training, on-air broadcasting, road safety workshops, road safety seminars, licensing overview, on-field operation and other education about traffic laws.

Apart from this, the students along with the police teams will educate people about traffic rules on important highways as well as boulevards of the city and distribute pamphlets among the citizens.

Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad said that friendly policing is impossible without the cooperation of the public and the young generation. The performance of ICTP will be further improved, he said adding that working as a volunteer is a noble spirit and the contribution of students in imparting education about traffic laws would definitely win laurels.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Road Traffic Young Nasir From Agreement

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

2 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

4 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

4 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

4 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.