Bahria town acknowledges service of Rescue 1122

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Bharia Town Management Saturday appreciated the services of Rescue 1122 on rescuing seven family members alive and recovering advocate's dead body after tiring rescue operation.

According to a spokeman, Faiz ud Deen Director Maintenance Services Bahria Town Rawalpindi and Saniya Malik, Advisor to Chairman & Chief Executive / Director Security Bahria awarded appreciation letters and cash prize among water rescue team members and acknowledged the services of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi on rescue operations.

Ms Saniya Malik said Rescue 1122 is excellent service of Punjab government in which officers and officials were highly motivated and their devotions towards difficult rescue operations were valuable.

The District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi Dr. Abdul Rahman warmly welcomed both guests and said acknowledgement and appreciation of Rescue 1122 Water Rescue Team by Bahria Town management boost the morale of the officials.