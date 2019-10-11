Bahria Town case , Supreme Court halts attorney general petition until deposit of complete amount

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Friday halted the petition filed by the Attorney General of Pakistan against the deposite of Bahrai Town instalments in the Supreme Court's account.The SC also adjourned the case for four weeks, directing the relevant authority to don't use the amount until the submission of complete amount.The Supreme Court remaked the top court will review the pela filed by Attorney General of Pakistan after submission of complete due amount.

A three-ember bench, headed by Justice Faisal Arab, conducted hearing of the caseThe Bahria Town's lawyer, during the proceeding informed the court that Bahria Town management is regularly submiting fixed installment by the top court.

He further informed the court that si far Rs50 billion have been paid in term of instalments and the next instalment will be paid on November 2.Responding Bahria Town's lawyer, the attorney general argued that as per the Constitution, the amount should be submitted in the national exchequar, refereing Article 18, he said the amount which is supposed to pay the governmnet should be deposited in the national exchequer.Justice Faisal Arab remarked the amount is still the property of the applicant and the SC has invested it on profit, adding if it has been deposited in the national exchequar there will be no profit.He remaked the top court will consider AGP applicant after the submission of complete amount.