UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahria Town Case , Supreme Court Halts Attorney General Petition Until Deposit Of Complete Amount

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 06:44 PM

Bahria Town case , Supreme Court halts attorney general petition until deposit of complete amount

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Friday halted the petition filed by the Attorney General of Pakistan against the deposite of Bahrai Town instalments in the Supreme Court's account

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Friday halted the petition filed by the Attorney General of Pakistan against the deposite of Bahrai Town instalments in the Supreme Court's account.The SC also adjourned the case for four weeks, directing the relevant authority to don't use the amount until the submission of complete amount.The Supreme Court remaked the top court will review the pela filed by Attorney General of Pakistan after submission of complete due amount.

A three-ember bench, headed by Justice Faisal Arab, conducted hearing of the caseThe Bahria Town's lawyer, during the proceeding informed the court that Bahria Town management is regularly submiting fixed installment by the top court.

He further informed the court that si far Rs50 billion have been paid in term of instalments and the next instalment will be paid on November 2.Responding Bahria Town's lawyer, the attorney general argued that as per the Constitution, the amount should be submitted in the national exchequar, refereing Article 18, he said the amount which is supposed to pay the governmnet should be deposited in the national exchequer.Justice Faisal Arab remarked the amount is still the property of the applicant and the SC has invested it on profit, adding if it has been deposited in the national exchequar there will be no profit.He remaked the top court will consider AGP applicant after the submission of complete amount.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court November Top Billion Arab Court

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

5 minutes ago

Government to bring merit in jobs : Governor KP

1 minute ago

Chinese Embassy in Thailand Slams Thai Politician ..

1 minute ago

International Committee of the Red Cross holds thr ..

1 minute ago

Delegation of National Security Workshop visits WA ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court stops FIA from harassing Nasi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.