Bahria Town extending cooperation to clean Lai Nullah

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has completed the work of desilting of Lai Nullah from Katarian to Gawalmandi bridge with grant by the Govt. of the Punjab.

Managing Director WASA on Wednesday said that a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division with Bahria Town, DHA and WASA officials.

Commissioner Rawalpindi said that on the directions of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Bahira Town has volunteered their services for the said work. Bahria Town with the help of latest heavy machinery including 32 Nos. Dumper Trucks, 8 Nos. Excavators and 2 No. Graders will help WASA to complete the dredging / desilting of Lai Nullah. He added that Bahria Town Lahore is also sending 8 Nos. Long Boom Draglines Machines for this purpose.

Narrow and congested areas will be cleared with this machinery. Commissioner Rawalpindi thanked Bahria Town for this noble initiative and said this will be the gift for Rawalpindi citizens.

Managing Director WASA added that WASA has already completed monsoon plan 2020 and all necessary arrangements are being made to cope with any emergency situation during monsoon season.

He also said that WASA has completed dredging / desilting of Lai Nullah at vulnerable points but with cooperation of Bahria Town complete dredging / desilting will be carried out before monsoon rains.

This will help the flow of water in Lai Nullah and also avoid flood situation in the city and low lying areas including Aria Mohallah, Nadeem Colony Dhoke Elahi Bakhsh and adjoin abadies.