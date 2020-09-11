Bahria Town files petition in Supreme Court seeking permission to lease Malir Land

The Bahria Town Karachi on Friday moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan for a permission to lease Malir land

The application drawn by Barrister Ali Zaffar and filed by Advocate-on-Record Ahmed Nawaz Chaudhary in Bahria Town Karachi implementation case to deposit Rs 460 billion.

The petitioner prayed the to court to pass order that the leasehold rights to the extent of amount deposited, be transferred on lease by the Sindh Government to Bahria Town Karachi Super Highway project for a period of 99 years.

Bahria Town should in accordance with the terms and conditions already agreed with the allottees transfer or cause to be transferred such rights in favor of the said allottees.

The application stated that the offer of Rs 460 billion made by Bahria Town before the Implementation bench of SC on March 21, 2019 for purchase of land measuring 16,896 acres in Malir Development Authority was accepted by court on certain terms and conditions.

The petition stated that against Rs 460 billion the amount of Rs 57.345 billion had been paid.

The application stated that the petitioner was facing problem in selling its commercial land to the corporate entities locally and internationally for generating revenue to payback the liability of Rs 460 billion due to non-availability of underlying lease entitlements available to the applicant for onward sub-lease.

The application further read that the allottees of Bahria Town Karachi project were facing problems in getting finances and generating optimum value of their properties/lands in Bahria Town Karachi Superhighway Project due to non-availability of underlying title/lease in their name.