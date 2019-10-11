Bahria Town making regular payments for MDA land, Supreme Court informed

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Barrister Ali Zaffar on Friday informed the apex court that Bahria Town has been making regular payments in an account of the Supreme Court for acquiring 16,896 acres of Malir Development Authority land.

Barrister Ali Zaffar, counsel for the Bahria Town, was pleading the case before a three-member implementation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Faisal Arab and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar.

On May 21, the apex court had accepted the Bahria Town's offer to pay Rs 460 billion for acquiring the MDA land illegally.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Faisal Arab asked how much money has been deposited so far.

Barrister Ali Zafar, counsel for Bahria Town said that the company has paid all its dues so far and Rs 50 billion has been deposited so far. On November 02 next installment would be deposited, he added. He said that his client was paying regular installments.

The Attorney General once again asked the bench that the Federation has also submitted an application for access to the funds. The first petition was submitted on August 23, he added.

He said that under the Constitution, the money should be deposited in the national treasury instead of the Supreme Court. Under Article 78 of the Constitution, any amount of money which was owed to the Government must be deposited in the national exchequer, he added.

Justice Faisal Arab remarked that the money was currently owned by the accused party and not the government. The Supreme Court has invested the amount on profit, he added.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan remarked that if the amount was transferred to the national exchequer, then there will be no profit on it.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar remarked that the court will review the federalgovernment's petition after completion of all installments.

The case has been adjourned for a month.