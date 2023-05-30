UrduPoint.com

Bahria Town Murder; CPO Directs Cops To Immediately Net Culprits

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 12:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Tuesday taking notice of dacoity and murder in Bahria Town, Phase-8 directed the police officers to immediately net the culprits.

The CPO also sought a report of the incident from the Superintendent of Police, Saddar.

According to a preliminary investigation, five dacoits entered the residence of Sardar Amjad Ishaq, the judge of Azad Kashmir Accountability Court on Monday night, where they opened fire on resistance.

Sardar Amjad Ishaq was killed as a result of the firing of the accused during the dacoity.

An injured dacoit was arrested on the spot.

On information of the incident, SP Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, ASP Sardar and local police immediately reached the spot and started an investigation.

Evidence has been obtained from the spot while the body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

SP Saddar said that the incident is being investigated from different angles.

He said that other accomplices of the arrested accused would also be arrested soon and brought to justice.

