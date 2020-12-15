Bahria Town pleads SC to defer Rs460 bln installments for 3 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Bahria Town Tuesday filed an application in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking deferment of Rs460 billion installments for three years.

Bahria Town pleaded the court to grant time for payment of installments.

The installment payments should be deferred for the three years in view of the coronavirus pandemic and economic conditions, it added.

The application said the COVID-19 had affected 600,000 members and 53,000 employees of Bahria Town. If installments were not deferred, it would default, it added.

The application said the Bahria Town's default would cause an irreparable loss to the national economy due to the deadly virus.