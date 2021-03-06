Bahria Town still sub judice matter, PA informed

The Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh on Friday informed that the Bahria Town was still a sub judice matter and no revenue had been earned in terms of stamp duty and registration fee for property transfer or registration during 2018

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ):The Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh on Friday informed that the Bahria Town was still a sub judice matter and no revenue had been earned in terms of stamp duty and registration fee for property transfer or registration during 2018.

This was informed by Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman during the question and answer session in PA.

He said that no stamp duty was collected on government land and land had not been transferred to Bahria Town so far.

He said that if verdict come against the Bahria Town even a single penny would be collected.

Earlier, the session started with recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat Sharif with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

The Minister while replying to another question on the status of e-stamping and automated registration process,he said that the obsolete microfilming technology had been replaced with digital scanning and indexing by establishing six Digital Scanning Units at divisional level in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad.

He said that all property deeds registered in Sindh province were scanned and indexed at the Digital Scanning Units.

He further said that the entire old record of registries of the province available on 25600 microfilm rolls in microfilming Units had been converted into digital images.

The Minister said that the details of all digitized registries were searchable online and Certified True Copies of registries could be obtained within 30 minutes from the Divisional Scanning Units.

Online services like search registered deeds, online tracking of registry status, stamp duty calculator,deed templates, registration statistics etc had been made available online free-of-charge to facilitate the people of the province, he said adding that the aforesaid reforms were helping to reduce time of registering property in the province from 208 to 17 days and improved Pakistan's ranking in Ease of Doing Business Index of World Bank.

Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman said that they were also preparing a software to stop fake entries.

Answering to another question, he said that 27 Peoples Service Centers (PSCs) had been established one in each district. He said that PSCs were monitored at Centralized Data Center at Karachi, Disaster Recovery Center at Hyderabad, Live CCTV footage monitoring at Data Center while Divisional Managers at each division monitor the physical progress at the PSCs.

Later on,a resolution on Wheat Price was tabled by Sindh Minister for Agriculture and the same was passed.

The PA session has been postponed till Monday.