Bahria town to be covered during Anti-polio drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Marzia Saleem Wednesday said that Bahria town Phase-VII had been handed over to the district administration to carry out the area's anti-polio drive.

Chairing a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee to review the anti-polio arrangements here at his office, she said that Bahria town Phase-VII had been included in the Union Council, Taht Parhi, where the micro plan for 2600 houses has been completed.

She informed that eight mobile teams and two areas in charge would visit door to door in the said area and administer drops to children under five years of age in the anti-polio drive being commenced in the entire district from January 24 to 28.

The ADC said that training of polio teams had been completed, and they were directed to implement COVID-19 SOPs during the campaign.

Marzia directed the officials to cover the refusal and unattended cases on the same day to bring down the polio cases at zero level.

Meanwhile, Incharge district anti-polio drive, Muhammad islam, told APP that over 718,000 children would be administered the polio vaccine during the campaign.

He said that 2964 polio teams, 240 health centres,307 fixed centres, allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals would participate in the drive to complete the immunization task. The drive would also create awareness about Coronavirus and anti-dengue preventive measures.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr Ehsan Ghani, Coordinator World Health Organization Dr Hina Khan and others.

