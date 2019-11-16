UrduPoint.com
Bahria University Confers Degrees To 712 Students In Its 22nd Convocation

Bahria University confers degrees to 712 students in its 22nd convocation

Bahria University (BU) Islamabad in its 22nd convocation held here Saturday, had conferred degrees to as many as 712 students of the Ph.D, MPhil, Masters and Undergraduate program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Bahria University (BU) Islamabad in its 22nd convocation held here Saturday, had conferred degrees to as many as 712 students of the Ph.D, MPhil, Masters and Undergraduate programs.

Around 27 Gold and 21 Silver medals were also awarded to various students who achieved top positions in their respective programs.

The degrees and medals were given in various disciplines including Management Sciences, Media Studies, Humanities and Social Sciences, Computer Sciences, Computer Engineering, Law, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Clinical Psychology, Electrical Engineering, and Software Engineering Departments. Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat HI (M) graced the occasion as chief guest while Rector Bahria University Rear Admiral Habib ur Rehman HI (M), teaching faculties, a large number of students and their parents attended the ceremony.

Addressing the occasion, the chief guest congratulated the graduating students on their splendid success and lauded Bahria University Islamabad campus for providing exceptional knowledge and skills to the graduating students in their respective disciplines. He appreciated the role of Bahria University for strengthening human resource of the country.

He said, "I feel delighted to see the growing number of successful and quality graduates Bahria University is producing every year. The intellect that is fostered here and the body of knowledge that is created will certainly become an engine for the developmental process in Pakistan in years ahead".

He added "It was heartening to know that Bahria University has taken a lead in commencing Bachelors and Masters level programs in Maritime Sciences as well as establishment of Maritime Science and Technology Park through which new opportunities of research and innovation will be opened in this field".

He also appreciated the efforts of the University management for emphasizing skills development of the students that makes Bahria University a preferred institution for teaching and learning. He encouraged the graduating students by advising them to be creative and to follow their passion and dreams.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rector Bahria University Rear Admiral Habib ur Rehman HI (M) expressed his gratitude to Vice Admiral for his presence at the convocation. He further added that we at Bahria University have done our best to equip our students with necessary fundamental principles of conducting scholastic enquiry, training for communication and interpersonal skills. He acknowledged particularly the role of HEC, Punjab Government and other organizations for sponsoring number of scholarships for Students of Bahria University and said "This year, the University disbursed a handsome amount of 74 million rupees for various internal scholarships".

Rector Bahria University congratulated the students and their parents, wishing them a prosperous future and also appreciated the students winning medals in recognition of their outstanding performance.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the education sector, Naval Officers and parents of the graduating students. Students congratulated each other and appreciated the efforts of their teachers and seniors.

They also lauded the performance of their institution where apart from curricular, they are provided best opportunities of personality grooming, well-being and extra-curricular activities.

