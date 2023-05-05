UrduPoint.com

Bahria University Delegation Visits Parliament House

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Bahria University delegation visits Parliament House

A delegation of 24 students of Bahria University, along with their two faculty members visited Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :A delegation of 24 students of Bahria University, along with their two faculty members visited Parliament House.

The Upper House officials warmly welcomed the students, who were thrilled at the opportunity to explore the inner workings of the country's legislative body.

During their visit, the delegation was given a comprehensive tour of the Senate Museum, where they had the chance to learn about the functioning of the Upper House, the legislative process, and various other aspects of the country's political system.

The delegation was shown a documentary. They expressed interest in the statues and historical photographs of prominent politicians of the country in the Senate Museum and thanked the officials of the Upper House.

The students were also able to witness the proceedings of the upper house, which must have been a fascinating and enlightening experience for them. Throughout their visit, the delegation expressed a keen interest in the various historical artifacts on display in the Senate Museum.

