ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :In fight against coronavirus, Bahria University management including officers and faculty across Pakistan have donated one day's salary to the PM Covid 19 Relief Fund Besides the generous monetary contribution, the university is also extending nationwide humanitarian assistance to the aggrieved families, said a press release.

Students of BU Islamabad Lahore & Karachi campuses, keeping safety measures are actively involved in relief work. Large number of ration packs containing basic food items for a month are being distributed to underprivileged families.

Meanwhile, an awareness campaign comprised of precautions and self-care quarantine and other factors against the coronavirus is also underway through BU social media to educate the masses.