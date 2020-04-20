UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahria University Donates In PM's COVID-19 Relief Fund

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:34 PM

Bahria University donates in PM's COVID-19 Relief Fund

In fight against coronavirus, Bahria University management including officers and faculty across Pakistan have donated one day's salary to the PM Covid 19 Relief Fund Besides the generous monetary contribution, the university is also extending nationwide humanitarian assistance to the aggrieved families, said a press release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :In fight against coronavirus, Bahria University management including officers and faculty across Pakistan have donated one day's salary to the PM Covid 19 Relief Fund Besides the generous monetary contribution, the university is also extending nationwide humanitarian assistance to the aggrieved families, said a press release.

Students of BU Islamabad Lahore & Karachi campuses, keeping safety measures are actively involved in relief work. Large number of ration packs containing basic food items for a month are being distributed to underprivileged families.

Meanwhile, an awareness campaign comprised of precautions and self-care quarantine and other factors against the coronavirus is also underway through BU social media to educate the masses.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Social Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rain expected in various Punjab parts in next 24 h ..

1 minute ago

Bodies of minor boys not found in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Ease in lockdown to increase coronavirus patients: ..

1 minute ago

Written reply sought from PTA chairman in tribal a ..

1 minute ago

Minister distributes 3000 ration bags among needy

7 minutes ago

President for promotion of online education

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.