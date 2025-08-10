Open Menu

Bahria University Holds 21st Convocation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Bahria University Karachi Campus and Institute of Professional Psychology along with Pakistan Navy school of Logistics, held its 21st Convocation.

Chief of the Naval Staff and Pro-Chancellor of Bahria University, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, graced the event as the Chief Guest and conferred degrees upon graduates, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (ISPR).

Addressing the ceremony Admiral Naveed Ashraf urged graduates to view life as a continuous journey of learning, remain steadfast in their goals and face challenges with resilience.

He emphasized that integrity, dedication and a strong work ethic would define their legacy and bring honour to their families, professions and alma mater.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq (Retd), reaffirmed the University’s commitment to academic excellence and holistic development. He expressed confidence that Bahria graduates are well-prepared not only to excel in their chosen careers but also to lead with integrity and contribute positively to society.

A total of 3,276 degrees, including three PhDs, were awarded across diverse disciplines. In recognition of exceptional academic achievement, 95 Gold Medals and 90 Silver Medals were presented to high-performing students.

The ceremony was attended by graduating students, their proud families, senior officials, faculty members and distinguished guests from academia.

