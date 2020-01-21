Bahria University organized 'Focused Talk on US-Iran conflict implications

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bahria University's National Institute of Maritime Affairs Tuesday organized a focused talk on US Iran Conflict Implications for regional and global security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Bahria University's National Institute of Maritime Affairs Tuesday organized a focused talk on US Iran Conflict Implications for regional and global security.

The focused talk aims to bring together experts from academia and policymakers to deliberate and analyzed recommendations for the government and relevant stakeholders.

Former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral (R) Muhammad Zakaulah NI (M) graced the event as chief guest.

The event provided a forum to experts sharing their knowledge and experience.

The esteemed speaker Ambassador (Retd) Ali Sarwar Naqvi, Executive Director of the Center for International Strategic Studies gave an in-depth account of recent military and political conflict between US-Iran and its long-term consequences to the region and relevant allies. Relevant retired military officials, policymakers, faculty & students participated in the discussion.

National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) at Bahria University is working to broaden the scope of Maritime Research as National Think Tank.

The activities and interests of NIMA are mainly focused around Maritime domain which includes Maritime Security, International Relations, Trade, Blue Economy, Ports & Shipping, Marine Environment, Conservation & Ocean Resources and Maritime Awareness.

DG National Institute of Maritime Affairs Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem HI(M) extended gratitude to the distinguished speaker, worthy guests and said that Bahria University has taken a lead in Maritime Sciences as well as establishment of Maritime Science & Technology Park through which new opportunities of research and innovation will be opened in this field with respect to global challenges and opportunities.

Admiral (R) Muhammad Zakaullah NI(M) appreciated the efforts of NIMA for organizing the focused talk and hoped that it would keep endeavoring activities under umbrella of Bahria University.

Faculty, students and reps of various think tanks attended the event and have shown keen interest.