Bahrullah Hazarvi dies of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Eminent scholar and former Director Hajj in Saudi Arabia Bahrullah Hazarvi died on Thursday after contracting COVID-19.

Due to his proficiency in Arabic language Hazarvi used to perform the duties of translator in high level meetings with dignitaries from middle East countries.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Secretary Sardar Ijaz Ahmed Khan and former secretary Religious Ministry Mian Mushtaq Ahmed Borana and other officers of the Ministry have condoled the sad demise of Hazarvi, said spokesman of the ministry.

They prayed Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.