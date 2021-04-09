Baig services for eye cure lauded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Rich tributes were paid to Ms Qaisara Baig for her decades long services for curing eye alignment of the masses of rural area where millions were provided free eye cure who were losing their eye sights . A large number of dignitaries, politicians, philanthropists, ophthalmologists, social workers, politicians, civil and military officials and others participated in the event. The charity hospital- first in its kind was established by Squadron leader (retd) NA Baig who also served as Principal Cadet College Hassanabdal for a long time. She said that the services rendered by late Mr Baig would be remembered for decades.

In her address Eye donor organization (EDO) President Ms Qaisara Baig has said that almost two million people were prone to eye related diseases in Pakistan out of then eighty per cent could be cured with timely intervention. She added that one of the major obstacles in providing eye care to the needy is lack of the required facilities. She lauded the contribution of Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza – a student of her later father for his support to the organization. She also thanked government of Pakistan for awarding her with prestigious award of "Tamgha-i-Imtiaz" in recognition of her services.

EDO Vice President Syed Abdullah Masood paid rich tribute to the pioneers of EDO who worked day and night to establish this organization and made it possible to make EDO a truly public service health organization. He termed Ms Baig as "Mother Teresa of Wah" for her decades long restless and untiring services for curing treatment of complicated eye diseases besides rehabilitation of visually imparted children and youth.

Former member Punjab assembly Umer Farooq in his address lauded the services of Eye Donors Organisation for the treatment of complicated eye diseases where renowned ophthalmologists are working. He paid rich tribute to the pioneers of EDO who worked day and night to establish this organization and made it possible to make EDO a truly public service health organization.

Member Pakistan flour mills association (PFMA) Punjab chapter Sheikh Zeeshan Saeed termed it as 'heartening' that private sector initiatives like EDO serving to the suffering humanity, acknowledging its incumbent President of the Trust as a 'role model' worthy of emulation, who put collective interests of society above any personal interest.

Vice President Syed Abdullah Masood in his address has said that one of the major obstacles in providing eye care to the needy is lack of the required facilities. He was of the view that eye related problems have been estimated to get tripled globally in the next three decades with developing nations taking a major hit, therefore efforts are needed to prevent the looming crisis EDO General Secretary Khalid Ishaq speaking on this occasion has said that EDO is trying best to serve as many patients as possible with focus on children. He said that founder of the trust late Mr Baig envisioned a specialized eye hospital in the area for poor community which has so far imparted eye rehabilitation to millions of poor people with the support of local philanthropists.

Prominent eye surgeon Dr Mumtaz Choudhary speaking on this occasion has said that "congenitally blind patients whose sight was restored are also being provided free physiotherapy which will help them with their recovery and adjusting to their surroundings," he said. Dr Choudhary was of the view that an estimated two million people are prone to eye-related diseases in Pakistan while eighty per cent of them can be cured with timely intervention. It is easy to cure eye disease in childhood rather to wait that result in complications, he said.

Dr Syed Asad Ali- President Pakistan academy of family physicians local chapter speaking on this occasion has said that according to WHO, around 2.2 billion people across the world live with vision impairment or blindness of which one billion people have conditions that could have been prevented.