ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The hearing on the bail application of the lawyers arrested in the district court attack case was adjourned without proceeding as the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Shah Rukh Arjumand was on leave.

On Monday the police has brought the arrested lawyer Najam Abbas in the court withfool proof security where the ATC judge was on leave and hearing was afdourned without proceedings.

The bail before arrest case of accused lawyer Muddasar Rizwan nominated in Islamabad High Court attack case was also adjourned till February 24.