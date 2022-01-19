UrduPoint.com

Bail Application Of Rapist Dismissed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Wednesday dismissed bail application of an accused involved in kidnap and rape of a sixth grade girl student.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Qayyum Bhutta heard the bail application of accused Asif.

During the proceedings, the victim girl along with his counsel appeared before the court and briefed that the accused along with his accomplices kidnapped her from outside her school and took her to a house. She submitted that the accused detained her for three days and raped her.

She submitted that the accused left her in Township Bazaar after three days.

However, the defence counsel pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client as all charges were baseless.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, dismissed the bail applicationof the accused. However, the accused managed to escape from the court premises.

Chung police had registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victim's father.

More Stories From Pakistan

