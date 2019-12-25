“Bail doesn’t mean acquittal,” says Shehryar Afridi while referring to Rana Sana Ullah’s bail

(@fidahassanain)

Shehryar Afridi says it is bail season and the big fishes are now being allowed bails in different cases.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2019) Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi said that bail of PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah did not mean that he was acquitted in 15 kg heroin case.

He said he personally saw the evidence against him and submitted the same within 17 days before the trial court. “We respect courts and accept their verdicts whatever they give because we trust our courts and it is also clear that we do not interfere or commit political victimization in legal proceedings against PML-N’s leader. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

“It is bail season and all big fishes are being allowed bails and he (Rana Sana Ullah) has also been granted bail,” said Shehryar Afridi who was taken to task by media after bail of Rana Sana Ullah in narcotics case against two surety bonds of Rs 10 million each on Tuesday.

Shehryar Afridi swore in the parliament that Rana Sana Ullah was guilty as he was carrying unlawful substance with him when he was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

Shehryar Afridi addressed the press conference in a very aggressive way. “Sana Ullah has been allowed bail and not acquitted in the case,” said the minister.

“Neither I nor PM Khan arrested him over charges of corruption,” he said, adding that he saw the evidence with his own eyes. He said earlier that he had video footage of the PML-N Punjab President before it moved to arrest him.

“There is just one thing I am being connected with---video, video, video,” he further said aggressively. It is role of the prosecution to present the evidence before the court because the evidences had already been submitted. “Repeatedly asked about this and it is the job of the prosecution to produce the evidences,” he further said, saying that “video was being made an issue,”. “we will take this case to its logical end but we should not become judge or jury because there is a legal procedure,” he added.

Time will prove it because it is now the season of bails, he said. “It is time to strengthen our institutions because Shehryar will come and go, rulers will come and go but these institutions shall remain there,” said Afridi.

The former Punjab law minister was arrested by the ANF Lahore team on July 1 while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore near the Ravi Toll Plaza on motorway.

ANF claimed to have seized 15kg heroin from his vehicle. A special team of the force had also arrested five others, including the driver and security guards of the PML-N leader.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged under Section 9(C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail term that may extend to 14 years, along with a fine up to Rs1 million.