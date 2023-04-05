Bail of forger cancelled in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Judge Central for Anti-corruption and Immigration Peshawar on Wednesday canceled the bail of an accused involved in forging fake documents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Judge Central for Anti-corruption and Immigration Peshawar on Wednesday canceled the bail of an accused involved in forging fake documents.

According to a press release issued here special judge, Rajab Ali canceled the bail application of accused Imran Ullah Khan.

The accused was arrested for forging fake documents, passports and identity cards for foreigners. The custody of the accused was handed over to the information officer for conducting the investigation.