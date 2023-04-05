Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Bail Of Forger Cancelled In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Bail of forger cancelled in Peshawar

Special Judge Central for Anti-corruption and Immigration Peshawar on Wednesday canceled the bail of an accused involved in forging fake documents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Judge Central for Anti-corruption and Immigration Peshawar on Wednesday canceled the bail of an accused involved in forging fake documents.

According to a press release issued here special judge, Rajab Ali canceled the bail application of accused Imran Ullah Khan.

The accused was arrested for forging fake documents, passports and identity cards for foreigners. The custody of the accused was handed over to the information officer for conducting the investigation.

Related Topics

Peshawar

Recent Stories

Special Assistant to KP Caretaker Chief Minister M ..

Special Assistant to KP Caretaker Chief Minister Malik Mehr Elahi assumes charge ..

3 minutes ago
 SC hints to form judicial commission to probe murd ..

SC hints to form judicial commission to probe murder of Arshad Sharif

3 minutes ago
 China Shouldn't Use US Transit by Taiwan Leader to ..

China Shouldn't Use US Transit by Taiwan Leader to 'Ratchet Up Tensions' - Blink ..

8 minutes ago
 Administrator HMC directs to prepare, implement a ..

Administrator HMC directs to prepare, implement a fumigation schedule to deal wi ..

3 minutes ago
 The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) appr ..

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) approves supply of electricity to ..

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest two outlaws after separate encounter ..

Police arrest two outlaws after separate encounter

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.