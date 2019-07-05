UrduPoint.com
Bail Of Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Extended Till July 9

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 03:44 PM

Bail of Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar extended till July 9

Additional district and session court Islamabad has extended the bail of PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar till July 9 in a case related to attacking police officials

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) Additional district and session court Islamabad has extended the bail of PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar till July 9 in a case related to attacking police officials.Additional District and Session judge Jahangir Awan took up the case for hearing on July 5.

Mustafa Nawaz didn't appear before the court while his Counsel prayed court for exemption from appearance before court.Court while accepting his pray extended the bail of Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar till July 9.It is vital to mention here that a case was registered against 70 workers of PPP including PPP leaders for allegedly attacking police personnel on the occasion of appearance of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari before NAB.

