Bail Of Therapy Works' Employees Challenged In Noor Mukadam Case

26th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :A petition had been moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the decision of lower court granting post arrest bail to six employees of Therapy Works including its Chief Executive Officer Tahir Zahoor in Noor Mukadam murder case.

The petitioner Shaukat Mukadam had prayed before the court to set aside the decision of district court Islamabad regarding the bail of the accused.

It was stated that the lower court had not completed the requirement of justice in its decision and ignored various legal points.

The court also ignored the directives of the top court in such matter.

It further said facts regarding the injury of accused Amjad Mehmood were hiding in hospital. The accused also hide facts regarding bails of accused Zakir Jaffar and Asmat Adam.

The petitioner said the accused were also threatening family of the victim. It could cause an irreparable loss to the victim family if the accused bails were not cancelled, he said.

He prayed before the court to turn down the decision of additional district and session judge and cancel the bails of all six accused.

