Bail Petitions Of Lawyers Adjourned In IHC Attack Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Bail petitions of lawyers adjourned in IHC attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted time to defence for preparation in post arrest bail petitions of three lawyers involved in Islamabad High Court (IHC) attack.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the bail petition of three lawyers including secretary district bar council Liaqat Manzor Kambo, Muhammad Umder and Asadullah.

During hearing, the petitioners' lawyers requested the judge to grant time for case preparation which was allowed by the court.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned hearing on bail petition of lawyer Khalid Mehmood and also extended the judicial remand of lawyer Shoaib Gujjar till March 1.

More Stories From Pakistan

