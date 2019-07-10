UrduPoint.com
Bail Petitions Of Two Accused Adjourned Till July 18

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 07:11 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned hearing on post arrest bail pleas of two accused in fake accounts case including Dr. Dinshaw and Jameel Baloch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned hearing on post arrest bail pleas of two accused in fake accounts case including Dr. Dinshaw and Jameel Baloch.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition filed by the two accused seeking their bail.

During hearing, the petitioner's counsel requested the court to grant some time for case preparation, which was accepted by the bench.

The court, however adjourned hearing of the case till July 18.

Meanwhile, the same bench adjourned hearing on bail plea of another accused Shehzad Ali in fake accounts case till July 17.

The petitioner's counsel Latif Khosa pleaded that it was a matter of 2015. He stated that the NAB had not issued arrest warrants against his client.

He said that his client and Abid Hussain together had purchased machinery. The amount was paid through the fake account, he said.

He said that accused Abid Hussain was not alive now.

