Bail plea adjourned in judge video leak case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday adjourned the hearing of a suspect allegedly involved in making of a controversial video of former accountability court judge Arshad Malik case till May 6.

The bail plea of Faisal Shaheen was adjourned by the ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any further proceedings as no lawyer was appeared before the court.