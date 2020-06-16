Bail plea of accused in extortion case dismissed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a bail petition of an accused Abid Khan in a case pertaining to demanding extortion from a citizen.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran announce the judgment after this the accused had been arrested from outside the court room.

The police station Lohebher had registered a first information report against the accused Abid on the complain of Ali Azhar.

Azhar's lawyer on this day told the bench that there were solid evidence against the accused for harassing his client and demanding extortion. The police had also recovered the extortion chit used to threat the citizen.

The lawyer said that many other cases had also been registered against the accused in different police stations.

After hearing arguments, the court dismissed the bail petition of accused.