UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bail Plea Of Accused In Extortion Case Dismissed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:56 PM

Bail plea of accused in extortion case dismissed

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a bail petition of an accused Abid Khan in a case pertaining to demanding extortion from a citizen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a bail petition of an accused Abid Khan in a case pertaining to demanding extortion from a citizen.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran announce the judgment after this the accused had been arrested from outside the court room.

The police station Lohebher had registered a first information report against the accused Abid on the complain of Ali Azhar.

Azhar's lawyer on this day told the bench that there were solid evidence against the accused for harassing his client and demanding extortion. The police had also recovered the extortion chit used to threat the citizen.

The lawyer said that many other cases had also been registered against the accused in different police stations.

After hearing arguments, the court dismissed the bail petition of accused.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Police Station Fayyaz Ahmed Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Price of 24 Karat gold goes up by Rs. 900

31 minutes ago

OPPO's #HowFastCanBe hits 70M+ views as TikTokers ..

39 minutes ago

UAE chairs 3rd regional consultative meeting of Gl ..

46 minutes ago

Department of Civil Aviation, RAK Police urge para ..

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

1 hour ago

Capri Palace opens its doors for first time as a J ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.