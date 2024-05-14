Bail Plea Of Passco Official Rejected
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 08:02 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) tahsil Jatoi, Ahsan Mehboob Bukhari on Tuesday rejected bail plea of regional manager Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) Ali Pur due to non-prosecution in a case regarding his alleged embezzlement in handling gunny bags.
Passco official Sufyan Akram had approached the court with request to grant him pre arrest bail after a case was registered against him on the report of Assistant Commissioner Jatoi on allegations he was selling gunny bags to middle men instead of providing them to farmers for wheat procurement.
The court granted him interim pre arrest bail.
However, on Tuesday his bail was not confirmed and court rejected his request as he failed to appear before the court.
