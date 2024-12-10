Bail Rejected For Accused In Saif-ur-Rehman Murder Case
Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Additional District and Sessions Judge-IV of Abbottabad on Tuesday rejected the bail application of Ali Asghar, son of Husnain Shirazi, who is a key accused in the Saif-ur-Rehman murder case.
On November 11, Saif-ur-Rehman, son of senior journalist Jumma Khan, was brutally murdered at his residence. The prime suspects in the case are his father-in-law, Ali Asghar Shah, son of Syed Tahir Shah, and his brother-in-law, Husnain Shirazi, son of Ali Asghar Shah. According to police reports, the accused allegedly entered Saif-ur-Rehman's house and opened fire, killing him on the spot. After committing the crime, the suspects fled the scene.
Upon receiving the report of the incident, Cantt Police launched a prompt operation and, within 30 minutes, arrested the suspects.
The two accused Ali Asghar Shah and Husnain Shirazi — both residents of Battal Chinar, currently residing on Kunj Road, were taken into custody. A case was registered against them at the Cantt Police Station under Section 302/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
Farooq Khan, in-charge of the investigation unit at Cantt Police Station, led the investigation and submitted a comprehensive charge sheet to the court. The prosecution of the case is being handled by legal expert Advocate Atif Khan, while the defense is represented by Advocate Masood Khan Tanoli and other lawyers.
