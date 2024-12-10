Open Menu

Bail Rejected For Accused In Saif-ur-Rehman Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Bail rejected for accused in Saif-ur-Rehman murder case

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Additional District and Sessions Judge-IV of Abbottabad on Tuesday rejected the bail application of Ali Asghar, son of Husnain Shirazi, who is a key accused in the Saif-ur-Rehman murder case.

On November 11, Saif-ur-Rehman, son of senior journalist Jumma Khan, was brutally murdered at his residence. The prime suspects in the case are his father-in-law, Ali Asghar Shah, son of Syed Tahir Shah, and his brother-in-law, Husnain Shirazi, son of Ali Asghar Shah. According to police reports, the accused allegedly entered Saif-ur-Rehman's house and opened fire, killing him on the spot. After committing the crime, the suspects fled the scene.

Upon receiving the report of the incident, Cantt Police launched a prompt operation and, within 30 minutes, arrested the suspects.

The two accused Ali Asghar Shah and Husnain Shirazi — both residents of Battal Chinar, currently residing on Kunj Road, were taken into custody. A case was registered against them at the Cantt Police Station under Section 302/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Farooq Khan, in-charge of the investigation unit at Cantt Police Station, led the investigation and submitted a comprehensive charge sheet to the court. The prosecution of the case is being handled by legal expert Advocate Atif Khan, while the defense is represented by Advocate Masood Khan Tanoli and other lawyers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Fire Police Abbottabad Police Station Lawyers Road Sardar Masood Khan November Court

Recent Stories

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law manda ..

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19

3 hours ago
 FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile pho ..

FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage

4 hours ago
 One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

7 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

7 hours ago
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

9 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

21 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

21 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan