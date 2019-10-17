Baildar arrested over corruption charges in Sargodha

On the orders of Regional Director, the Anti Corruption Establishment police have arrested a class four employee (Baildar) of Irrigation department over corruption charges

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :On the orders of Regional Director, the Anti Corruption Establishment police have arrested a class four employee (Baildar) of Irrigation department over corruption charges.

ACE authorities said on Thursday that complainant Muhammad Ashraf s/o Sher Muhammad resident of Kot Ameer (Sargodha) said in his application to Director ACE Babar Rehman that Zulfiqar, a class four employee of Irrigation department took an amount Rs1, 50,000 to recruit his son.

But neither he recruited his son in the department nor returned the amount.

On the inquiry report of assistant director Asmat Ullah Bandial, the anti corruption police arrested the accused Zulfiqar and recovered Rs 50,000 and started further investigation.