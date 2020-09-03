Bailiff recover family from Muzaffargarh kiln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Bailiff of a local court recovered seventeen members of a family including women and children, illegally confined at a brick kiln and set them free.

The bailiff were deputed by additional district and sessions judge, Mazhar Shafiq after Muhammad Farhan Shahab filed a habeas corpus petition with him, complaining that the owner of a local brick kiln had kept seventeen members of petitioner, M Rafiq Khokhar's family in illegal detention.

The petitioner said his family members were working as labourers in the brick kiln owned by Jan Abbas Bhutta in Head Muhammad Wala area near patrolling post at Muzaffargarh.

He said his family wanted to leave the job but the owner of the brick kiln had not been allowing them to do so and instead kept members of the family. in illegal detaintion.

The Bailiff with assistance of Sardar Police Station recoverd them who appeared by the court which ordered to release them.

The family belonged to Haqqani colony of Mouza Alalmgir, Multan.