Bailiff, Team Held Hostage, Tortured On Attempt To Arrest Accused

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :A court bailiff and his team were held hostage and attacked after it reached a village in the Seet Pur area of Tahsil Ali Pur to arrest an absconder in compliance with the arrest warrants issued by the court, Seet Pur police said on Friday.

According to details, during the hearing of a case titled Shaheena Bibi and others vs Inayat, a family court of Ali Pur had deputed a bailiff for the execution of warrants of arrest.

The bailiff Kashif Hussain accompanying his team comprising Syed Fakhar Abbas, Ghulam Suhrani, and decree holder Muhammad Zahid had just reached the house of absconding accused Inayat and put handcuffs on him when co-accused Hashmat, Imtiaz, and five unknown tried to obstruct the process.

Upon failure, the accused snatched and tore apart warrants and enabled Inayat escape with handcuffs. The accused also held the bailiff and his team hostage inside a shop and tortured them.

They were got released by the intervention of the notables of the area after they raised a hue and cry.

Police said they were conducting raids to arrest the accused and case has already been registered against them on charges of attacking, torturing and holding the officials hostage.

Sources said, the police have also arrested the accused Inayat.

