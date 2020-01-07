'Bairiyan' staged to highlight sufferings of Kashmiris arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts

A special play 'Bairiyan', highlighting the sufferings of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) was Tuesday staged here at PNCA auditorium

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :A special play 'Bairiyan', highlighting the sufferings of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) was Tuesday staged here at PNCA auditorium.

The play was arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Riphah International University to mark "Self Determination Day" for Kashmiris who were under communication blackout and curfew by fascist Indian government since August last year.

The play was aimed at drawing attention to worsening situation in occupied valley where people were deprived of access to daily use necessities such as food, medicine, health care and education.

The play started with the conversation between Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan and Gandhi, founder of India where both were seemed to defending their decisions regarding partition of Indian sub-continent.

The sufferings of Kashmiris were reflected through scenes of bazar, hospital, Mosques, schools where the Indian forces were treating people like animals.

Students from Riphah International University performed as actors and were applauded for their convincing performances.

The purpose of the drama was to persuade the world community to play their role in safeguarding the rights of Kashmiri people urging India to stop brutal actions in Kashmir.