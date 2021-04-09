UrduPoint.com
Baisakhi: 1,000 Sikh Yatree To Reach Pakistan On April 12

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:55 PM

Baisakhi: 1,000 Sikh yatree to reach Pakistan on April 12

About 1,000 Sikh yatree will enter Pakistan through Wahga Border here on April 12 to attend their religious and cultural festival Baisakhi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :About 1,000 Sikh yatree will enter Pakistan through Wahga Border here on April 12 to attend their religious and cultural festival Baisakhi.

Officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) will receive them warmly.

Official sources said that on the directions of ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad, all arrangements including security, accommodation, medical and journey facilities had been completed, keeping in view the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), devised by the government.

Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal, other officers and staff will perform their duties under the supervision of Additional Secretary Tariq Wazir.

