Open Menu

Baisakhi Festival Concludes At Gurdwara Panja Sahib In Hassan Abdal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 10:56 PM

Baisakhi festival concludes at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal

The three-day Baisakhi festival of Sikh pilgrims concluded at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal, with 2,970 pilgrims from India departing for Nankana in 65 buses under tight security

HASSAN ABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The three-day Baisakhi festival of Sikh pilgrims concluded at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal, with 2,970 pilgrims from India departing for Nankana in 65 buses under tight security.

The pilgrims had arrived at Gurdwara Panja Sahib on April 15 and participated in various religious ceremonies, including a visit to Baba Wali Kandahari on April 16, reported by APP correspondent.

The district administration ensured high-security arrangements for the pilgrims, with DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan personally supervising the departure process. DSP Headquarters Attock Sardar Azhar Shabbir was in charge of security, and DSP Traffic Attock Chaudhry Tahir Abbas was also present to manage traffic.

The Sikh pilgrims expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for providing foolproof security and excellent arrangements for food, accommodation, and transportation.

They appreciated the warmth and hospitality shown by the local population, saying they felt like they were in their own country.

The pilgrims suggested that bringing them to Hassan Abdal by railway train would make their journey easier and allow them to focus on their worship. They also requested that Pakistani Sikh pilgrims be granted visas to visit India and explore their holy sites, promoting mutual cultural exchange.

Baisakhi holds great significance for Sikhs worldwide, marking the birth of the Khalsa and the Sikh New Year. This year, the festival coincided with the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, founder of Sikhism, who was born in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan.

APP/ghh/378

Recent Stories

UAE President attends Al Nahyan family wedding cel ..

UAE President attends Al Nahyan family wedding celebrations

2 minutes ago
 PIE, UNESCO lead consultations to reform middle-ti ..

PIE, UNESCO lead consultations to reform middle-tier education governance

6 minutes ago
 Rain-thunderstorms and hailstorms expected in nor ..

Rain-thunderstorms and hailstorms expected in northern regions; heatwave to per ..

6 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari lauds security forces f ..

President Asif Ali Zardari lauds security forces for killing four Khawarij

6 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Ju ..

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry directs fo ..

6 minutes ago
 Baisakhi festival concludes at Gurdwara Panja Sahi ..

Baisakhi festival concludes at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal

6 minutes ago
KU former Director BBC&T, PRO Qazi Abdul Saleem la ..

KU former Director BBC&T, PRO Qazi Abdul Saleem laid to rest

6 minutes ago
 Major development projects in KP reflect Nawaz Sha ..

Major development projects in KP reflect Nawaz Sharif’s vision: Attaullah Tara ..

6 minutes ago
 PM praises security forces for successful operatio ..

PM praises security forces for successful operation against terrorists

6 minutes ago
 int'l conference on Information Science and Commun ..

Int'l conference on Information Science and Communication Technology held

6 minutes ago
 Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tu ..

Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tugboat delivery in Bahrain

32 minutes ago
 Punjab Culture Day marks new era in Punjab's cultu ..

Punjab Culture Day marks new era in Punjab's cultural revival: Azma Bukhari

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan