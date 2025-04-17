Baisakhi Festival Concludes At Gurdwara Panja Sahib In Hassan Abdal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 10:56 PM
The three-day Baisakhi festival of Sikh pilgrims concluded at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal, with 2,970 pilgrims from India departing for Nankana in 65 buses under tight security
The pilgrims had arrived at Gurdwara Panja Sahib on April 15 and participated in various religious ceremonies, including a visit to Baba Wali Kandahari on April 16, reported by APP correspondent.
The pilgrims had arrived at Gurdwara Panja Sahib on April 15 and participated in various religious ceremonies, including a visit to Baba Wali Kandahari on April 16, reported by APP correspondent.
The district administration ensured high-security arrangements for the pilgrims, with DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan personally supervising the departure process. DSP Headquarters Attock Sardar Azhar Shabbir was in charge of security, and DSP Traffic Attock Chaudhry Tahir Abbas was also present to manage traffic.
The Sikh pilgrims expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for providing foolproof security and excellent arrangements for food, accommodation, and transportation.
They appreciated the warmth and hospitality shown by the local population, saying they felt like they were in their own country.
The pilgrims suggested that bringing them to Hassan Abdal by railway train would make their journey easier and allow them to focus on their worship. They also requested that Pakistani Sikh pilgrims be granted visas to visit India and explore their holy sites, promoting mutual cultural exchange.
Baisakhi holds great significance for Sikhs worldwide, marking the birth of the Khalsa and the Sikh New Year. This year, the festival coincided with the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, founder of Sikhism, who was born in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan.
APP/ghh/378
