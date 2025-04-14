Baisakhi Festival observed at Panja Sahib in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Sikh community gathered in large numbers at the historic Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal to observe the annual Baisakhi festival with religious fervor and devotion.

The event drew devotees from across the globe, including India, UK, Canada, and other countries, highlighting the festival's spiritual and cultural significance.

Baisakhi, one of the most important festivals in Sikhism, marks the formation of the Khalsa in 1699 by Guru Gobind Singh. It also coincides with the harvest season in Punjab. The celebrations at Panja Sahib included traditional religious rituals, recitation of Gurbani and special prayers.

Pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the government of Pakistan for making extensive arrangements to ensure the comfort and security of the visitors.

Local authorities, in coordination with the Evacuee Trust Property board, facilitated transportation, accommodation and other necessary services for the pilgrims.

Gurdwara Panja Sahib holds immense religious importance for Sikhs due to the sacred handprint believed to be of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. The atmosphere during the festival was filled with devotion, with langar served to all attendees regardless of background.

The Baisakhi festival not only strengthens spiritual bonds but also serves as a bridge of peace and interfaith harmony between communities and nations.