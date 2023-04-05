Close
Baisakhi Mela To Start From April 12 At Gurdwara Panja Sahib

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Baisakhi Mela to start from April 12 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Baisakhi Mela celebrations will start from April 12 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal. More than 10,000 Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including India will participate in the four-day Baisakhi Mela and perform various religious rituals.

The Punjab government has started foolproof security arrangements to protect the Sikh pilgrims.

Special trains have been arranged for their arrival and safe return.

Sikh pilgrims coming to Panja Sahib include Sikhs living in European countries and America.

The main event will be held at Panja Sahib on April 14 and on April 15 the Sikh pilgrims will return to Lahore and Nankana Sahib.

Deputy Commissioner Attock, DPO, Assistant Commissioner and other officials will be present to welcome the Sikh pilgrims.

DC Attock Rao Atif Raza and DPO Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan held a meeting for arrangements and security in which to provide all facilities including cleanliness, accommodation and anchorage for foolproof security and hospitality of Sikh pilgrims and an action plan was decided.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Chairman of Evacuee Trust will also participate in the main event of Baisakhi Mela.

It should be noted that Baisakhi celebrations in Pakistan continue from April 12 to 21.

According to the Sikh religion, the festival of Baisakhi marks the beginning of the new year. In this context, Sikhs living all over the world participate in the celebrations held on Baba Guru Nanak.

In the sitting room, they read and listen to Granth Sahib with great devotion, while Prasad is cooked inside the Gurdwara and various religious rituals are performed, come to do Tabaruk or Prashad is also distributed during the ceremony which is received by the devotees with great respect.

After finishing the ceremony at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, the Sikhs proceed to Lahore and Nankana Sahib.

