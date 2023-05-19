Bait-ul-Maal cheques distribution ceremony in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :A cheques distribution ceremony was organised by the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Sargodha at the residence of State Minister for Production and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, here on Friday.

The state minister distributed 38 cheques worth Rs 760,000 among the disabled and poor people. The recipients included 28 disabled persons and 10 deserving people.

Bait-ul-Mal Managing Director Amir Fida Piracha, Regional Director Muhammad Azam, Assistant Director Asif Shah and District Officer Sheikh Muhammad Amir were also present.

Tasneem Ahmed said the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was party of the poor, needy and a common man. He concluded that the PPP, under the vision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, would continue to take revolutionary steps for welfare of the poor.