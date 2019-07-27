'Bait-ul-Maal helps 38,000 people'

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ):Bait-ul-Maal has helped more than 38,000 people in the last five years, said Malik Muhammad Azam Chairman Biat-ul-Maal.

He was addressing to the business community of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here Saturday.

He said that various plans were underway in Bait-ul-Maal including "Honahar Talib Ilam" program, "Ek Ghranna Ek Silaei Machine" program, "Be Asra Bachi", "Ehsas" program, "Humare Bazurag Humare Jannat" (wheelchair programme) and collective marriages.

He said that Bait-ul-Maal was trying to restore its image and promoting its activities in cooperation with various chambers of commerce, multinational companies and other organizations.

Bait-ul-Maal also seeks Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCC) to restore the reputation and trust of its organization, he added.

Director General Bait-ul-Maal Dr Afshan Kiran Imtiaz gave a detailed presentation about Bait-ul-Maal, saying that our organization has been working to help the poor and needy people from the past thirty years.

She said that the communities of Bait-ul-Maal are working in each district while a total of 39 communities currently working with Bait-ul-Maal.

Earlier, Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain FCCI President briefef about Faisalabad and FCCI and said Faisalabad is also contributing 45% to the national exports, second revenue generation city and well known in philanthropist cause in the country.

He said that huge amounts towards Old Age Benefit and Social Security Institutions are being paid. Though these government organizations are doing their best for social wellbeing of the industrial workers yet could not cover up as a whole.