UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Bait-ul-Maal Helps 38,000 People'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 11:37 PM

'Bait-ul-Maal helps 38,000 people'

Bait-ul-Maal has helped more than 38,000 people in the last five years, said Malik Muhammad Azam Chairman Biat-ul-Maal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ):Bait-ul-Maal has helped more than 38,000 people in the last five years, said Malik Muhammad Azam Chairman Biat-ul-Maal.

He was addressing to the business community of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here Saturday.

He said that various plans were underway in Bait-ul-Maal including "Honahar Talib Ilam" program, "Ek Ghranna Ek Silaei Machine" program, "Be Asra Bachi", "Ehsas" program, "Humare Bazurag Humare Jannat" (wheelchair programme) and collective marriages.

He said that Bait-ul-Maal was trying to restore its image and promoting its activities in cooperation with various chambers of commerce, multinational companies and other organizations.

Bait-ul-Maal also seeks Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCC) to restore the reputation and trust of its organization, he added.

Director General Bait-ul-Maal Dr Afshan Kiran Imtiaz gave a detailed presentation about Bait-ul-Maal, saying that our organization has been working to help the poor and needy people from the past thirty years.

She said that the communities of Bait-ul-Maal are working in each district while a total of 39 communities currently working with Bait-ul-Maal.

Earlier, Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain FCCI President briefef about Faisalabad and FCCI and said Faisalabad is also contributing 45% to the national exports, second revenue generation city and well known in philanthropist cause in the country.

He said that huge amounts towards Old Age Benefit and Social Security Institutions are being paid. Though these government organizations are doing their best for social wellbeing of the industrial workers yet could not cover up as a whole.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Exports Business Poor Chambers Of Commerce Ilam Chamber Commerce From Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy contributes over Rs 3 m medical supp ..

29 seconds ago

Putin's Visit to France in August Being Prepared - ..

30 seconds ago

A 50-year-old man died due to electrocution in Que ..

31 minutes ago

Cross-border firing incident highly condemnable; e ..

33 minutes ago

Outrage as Trump brands mostly-black Baltimore 'in ..

33 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes Hormuz Strait Tensions Will Not Affec ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.