Bait-ul-Maal MD Visits Saylani Welfare Trust Center

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Baitul Maal Managing Director Malik Zaheer Abbas visited Saylani Welfare Trust Center here on Friday.

Chairman Standing Committee for Finance Faizullah Kamoka and Chairman Sailani Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi were also present.

MD Zaheer Abbas visited the Quran academy and a computer lab in the center.

On this occasion, Maulana Bashir Farooqi said online education of the Holy Quran was being given to students of about 26 countries from the Quran Academy and 300 students were being imparted education through short courses in the computer lab.

The MD appreciated efforts and services of Maulana Bashir Farooqi for the deserving segmentof the society.

More Stories From Pakistan

