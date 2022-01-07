UrduPoint.com

Bait-ul-Mal Distributes Winter Clothes Among Inmates Of Five Panahgahs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) on Friday distributed winter clothes, shawls, caps and socks among over 500 poor inmates of five Panahgahs, established at various localities in Islamabad.

Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) Managing Director, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar himself monitored the distribution process to ensure accommodating every deserving person in Panahgahs.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director termed Prime Minister's initiative a caring and sympathetic approach towards the down trodden segments of the country.

"Protecting the daily wagers, laborers, passengers and other needy persons from the extremely cold weather conditions, such a kind gesture really describes the love and affection of Prime Minister for the vulnerable populace of the country", he added.

