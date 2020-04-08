Bait-Ul-Mal head distributes cheques among metabolic disease patients

The head of Sindh Bait-Ul-Mal Hunaid Lakhani on Wednesday handed out cheques to the patients of Metabolic Disease here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The head of Sindh Bait-Ul-Mal Hunaid Lakhani on Wednesday handed out cheques to the patients of Metabolic Disease here.

According to a press release, the cheques of Rs50,000 each were distributed among 22 patients.

Speaking, on the occasion, he said that three months ago they knew through social media about these children affected by the disease.

Hunaid said that particular milk used as a medicine for the disease would be purchased from abroad.