UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bait-ul-Mal Head Distributes Ration Cards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 11:04 PM

Bait-ul-Mal head distributes ration cards

Head of the Bait-ul-Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani visited different areas of Soldier Bazar and distributed ration cards among the needy people here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Head of the Bait-ul-Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani visited different areas of Soldier Bazar and distributed ration cards among the needy people here.

The deserving people could collect ration by showing those cards, said a press release on Saturday.

He, on the occasion, said people were facing difficulties during the lockdown, adding Bait-ul-Mal was trying to provide ration to the deserving and needy people.

Hunaid Lakhani said the ration was being distributed with the help of Sylani Welfare Trust.

He also appealed the philanthropists to come forward and help the needy people.

Related Topics

Sindh

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police warn against suspicious links sen ..

6 minutes ago

Liverpool furlough move draws stinging criticism f ..

1 minute ago

Punjab govt arranges 10,000 beds to deal with coro ..

1 minute ago

Govt taking solid steps to control corona virus: M ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey coronavirus deaths pass 500: Health ministe ..

5 minutes ago

Two dead in gas explosion outside Moscow

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.