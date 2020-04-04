Bait-ul-Mal head distributes ration cards

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Head of the Bait-ul-Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani visited different areas of Soldier Bazar and distributed ration cards among the needy people here.

The deserving people could collect ration by showing those cards, said a press release on Saturday.

He, on the occasion, said people were facing difficulties during the lockdown, adding Bait-ul-Mal was trying to provide ration to the deserving and needy people.

Hunaid Lakhani said the ration was being distributed with the help of Sylani Welfare Trust.

He also appealed the philanthropists to come forward and help the needy people.