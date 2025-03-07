Bait-ul-Mal, NDF Host Iftar At Women Empowerment Center
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 01:12 AM
Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, in collaboration with NDF Pakistan, hosted an Iftar at the Women Empowerment Center of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal in Nawabshah under the Prime Minister’s Ramadan Program
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, in collaboration with NDF Pakistan, hosted an Iftar at the Women Empowerment Center of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal in Nawabshah under the Prime Minister’s Ramadan Program.
Over 400 fasting girls were provided with Iftar.
This event is part of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's social welfare efforts during the holy month of Ramadan, which, under the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, aims to provide various forms of assistance to the public.
The objective of this program is to support the deserving individuals during the blessed month of Ramadan and to facilitate them with Iftar.
On this occasion, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's Assistant Director, Shahzado Jiskani, said, "We consider serving the public during Ramadan our top priority.
Such programs promote love and cooperation among the people, and we are happy to join our community during this blessed month to help them."
President of NDF Pakistan, Abid Lashari, expressed his gratitude for the collaboration, saying, we take pride in partnering with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for this noble cause, and these joint efforts will continue to improve the lives of the people.
During the event, after the Iftar, the fasting girls at the Women Empowerment Center of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Nawabshah, prayed and thanked for the blessings of Ramadan.
Recent Stories
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..
European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days
Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary
Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, ..
Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots
Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku
Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NEPRA announces cut in power tariff nationwide under monthly FCA13 minutes ago
-
BJP’s Hindutva agenda cannot change ground realities in IIOJK: APHC2 hours ago
-
SP Potohar holds khuli kachehri at Police Lines2 hours ago
-
CJCSC, services chiefs condole demise of Admiral (Retd) Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey2 hours ago
-
Govt unveils Ramazan Relief package for low and middle income families2 hours ago
-
Police foils truck robbery2 hours ago
-
First printing museum to be inaugurated soon: Jam Ikram2 hours ago
-
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days17 minutes ago
-
Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary17 minutes ago
-
Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer ..8 minutes ago
-
Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku8 minutes ago
-
Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers8 minutes ago