Bait-ul-Mal Offers 200 Scholarships To IUB Students

Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal will provide scholarships to 200 students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

In this connection , Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor signed an MoU at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus today. Managing Director of the Bait-ul-Mal Mr.

Aon Abbas Buppi signed the document at his office and will visit the university after the lockdown ends to further strengthen the collaboration between the two organisations.

According to details of the agreement, 100 scholarships will be provided to students of the main campuses at Bahawalpur while 50 scholarships each will be given to students of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan campuses during the current financial year. Assistant Director of the Bait-ul-Mal Malik Muhammad Arshad was also present on this occasion.

