Bait-ul-Mal official inspects Muzaffargarh office

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Director Monitoring and Evaluation Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Abdul Manan, on Monday visited the PBM district office and inspected associated welfare initiatives.

During his visit, he reviewed the operational status of key PBM projects including Pakistan Sweet Home Kot Addu, Schools for the Rehabilitation of Child Labourers, and Women Empowerment Centres.

He also inspected the functioning of the district office, where Assistant Director Syed Kashif Saleem briefed him on ongoing activities and local impact.

The visit aimed to ensure transparency, assess on-ground implementation, and reaffirm PBM’s commitment to serving the underprivileged.