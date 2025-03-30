Bait-ul-Mal Ramazan Iftar Drive Concludes
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) successfully concluded its Ramazan Iftar campaign, achieving all set objectives smoothly.
PBM Managing Director Shaheen Khalid Butt expressed his sincere appreciation for the outstanding performance and dedication of the entire team. In a statement, he said, "It is truly commendable to see that our team not only met but exceeded the goals set for the drive with remarkable efficiency. This achievement was a testament to your professionalism, expertise, and commitment to excellence. Your dedication and hard work have played a significant role in the success of this initiative, and I am deeply grateful for your efforts.
"
He said the success reflected PBM’s strong teamwork and spirit of humanitarian service. He expressed confidence that with the same determination and perseverance, even greater accomplishments would be achieved in the future.
The MD urged all PBM members to convey his message across all ranks within the organisation to acknowledge and appreciate everyone’s contributions. Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal remained committed to its mission of serving the underprivileged and aimed to introduce more welfare initiatives in the future, said a press release issued here.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025
UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders
UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bait-ul-Mal Ramazan Iftar drive concludes1 minute ago
-
Chand Raat Craze: The allure of bangles, henna marks climax of Eid shopping in KP11 minutes ago
-
DPO orders action against wheelie-doers11 minutes ago
-
ICT admin ramps up anti-begging crackdown ahead of Eid, 91 held1 hour ago
-
Islamabad police deploys 3,500 officers for Eid security, 500 for traffic management1 hour ago
-
Professor Abid Jamil emphasizes healthcare improvements during Ayub Medical Institution visit1 hour ago
-
12 'criminals' arrested1 hour ago
-
Trend of chand raat shopping still alive, carries great significance even today1 hour ago
-
Unity essential to combat terrorism: Khurram Dastgir1 hour ago
-
Rajjar Methai among other traditional sweets attract people in droves on eve of Eidul Fitr in KP2 hours ago
-
KP set to launch Safe City Project2 hours ago
-
Situation returns to normal in Thailand after earthquake, all flights operating: Envoy3 hours ago