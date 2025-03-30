Bait-ul-Mal Ramazan Iftar drive concludes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) successfully concluded its Ramazan Iftar campaign, achieving all set objectives smoothly.

PBM Managing Director Shaheen Khalid Butt expressed his sincere appreciation for the outstanding performance and dedication of the entire team. In a statement, he said, "It is truly commendable to see that our team not only met but exceeded the goals set for the drive with remarkable efficiency. This achievement was a testament to your professionalism, expertise, and commitment to excellence. Your dedication and hard work have played a significant role in the success of this initiative, and I am deeply grateful for your efforts.

"

He said the success reflected PBM’s strong teamwork and spirit of humanitarian service. He expressed confidence that with the same determination and perseverance, even greater accomplishments would be achieved in the future.

The MD urged all PBM members to convey his message across all ranks within the organisation to acknowledge and appreciate everyone’s contributions. Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal remained committed to its mission of serving the underprivileged and aimed to introduce more welfare initiatives in the future, said a press release issued here.