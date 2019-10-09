UrduPoint.com
Bait-ul-Mall MD Visits Pakistan Sweet Home Sukkur

Wed 09th October 2019

Pakistan Bait-ul Mall Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi visited Pakistan Sweet Home Sukkur the other day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul Mall Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi visited Pakistan Sweet Home Sukkur the other day.

Speaking the occasion, the MD said that financial assistance would be extended to all deserving persons irrespective of their political affiliations, as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the Pakistan Bait-ul Mall has been serving the people for the last 26 years, adding that 40 sweet homes are sheltering 4,000 orphan kids, 160 labour schools providing education to 18,000 students, and 150 women empowerment centres were functional under its umbrella.

He motivated the employees to work with full spirit to utilise maximum resources for the betterment of poor and deserving people.

Pakistan Sweet Home (Orphanage) is an institution devoted totake care of children whose parents either one or both are deceased, Pakistan Sweet Home is providing them care and housing.

