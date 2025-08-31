Baitul Maal MD Reaffirms Commitment To Merit, Transparency
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM), Senator Capt (R) Shaheen Khalid Butt
expressed deep concern over the issues related to career management, undue pressure
on project staff and violations of permanent employees' rights.
He emphasized that PBM being an institution of public trust, must operate on the principles
of transparency and the highest standards of merit. He clarified that all decisions regarding
promotions, appointments, and career pathways would be made solely on the basis of merit,
in line with Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of a "corruption-free Pakistan.
He stated that no form of favoritism or bias would be tolerated.
He further noted that a transparent and accountable system was essential not only to enhance
the welfare role of Baitul Maal but also to ensure professionalism and provide equal opportunities
for all employees.
Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt added that PBM was like a family to him, with all employees
being its members. Declaring himself their guardian, he assured that no injustice would be
tolerated.
He directed the district officers to implement Baitul Maal’s welfare projects in a manner
that benefits the maximum number of people, as these initiatives were designed to serve
the public and improve society.
The Managing Director met with the following Assistant Directors from Punjab: Rana Shakeel
Ahmad (Bahawalpur), Syed Kashif Saleem (Muzaffargarh), Javed Iqbal (Rajanpur), Shakeel
Abbasi (Rahim Yar Khan), Muhammad Asim Dogar (Vehari, Bahawalnagar), Nasir Mahmood,
Rae Muhammad Ishaq, Malik Mazhar Abbas, Muhammad Khalil Kahloon (Gujrat), Muhammad
Amir Mian (Toba Tek Singh), Liaquat Ali (Chiniot) and Zulfiqar Ali Khan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Historic Kalash marriage bill gets approval from Cabinet Committee on Legislation2 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh reviews preparations for potential super flood2 minutes ago
-
Baitul Maal MD reaffirms commitment to merit, transparency2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Head Muhammad Wala, inspects flood related arrangements12 minutes ago
-
Drowned by delay: Pakistan’s flood catastrophes expose global climate injustice, broken promises12 minutes ago
-
Portable fans gain popularity among youth in Capital12 minutes ago
-
Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), Seerat curriculum vital for youth guidance, national unity; Sardar Yousaf22 minutes ago
-
PEC launches “One Person, One Tree” plantation drive22 minutes ago
-
Four day anti-polio drive in Rawalpindi district from Monday22 minutes ago
-
ICT Police seal illegal spas, sheesha cafés in Civic Center raid; nearly 70 men, women held22 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt reconstitutes NDRMF Board22 minutes ago
-
ICT Police constable martyred, colleague injured in Humak car accident22 minutes ago