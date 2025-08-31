Baitul Maal MD reaffirms commitment to merit, transparency

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM), Senator Capt (R) Shaheen Khalid Butt

expressed deep concern over the issues related to career management, undue pressure

on project staff and violations of permanent employees' rights.

He emphasized that PBM being an institution of public trust, must operate on the principles

of transparency and the highest standards of merit. He clarified that all decisions regarding

promotions, appointments, and career pathways would be made solely on the basis of merit,

in line with Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of a "corruption-free Pakistan.

He stated that no form of favoritism or bias would be tolerated.

He further noted that a transparent and accountable system was essential not only to enhance

the welfare role of Baitul Maal but also to ensure professionalism and provide equal opportunities

for all employees.

Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt added that PBM was like a family to him, with all employees

being its members. Declaring himself their guardian, he assured that no injustice would be

tolerated.

He directed the district officers to implement Baitul Maal’s welfare projects in a manner

that benefits the maximum number of people, as these initiatives were designed to serve

the public and improve society.

The Managing Director met with the following Assistant Directors from Punjab: Rana Shakeel

Ahmad (Bahawalpur), Syed Kashif Saleem (Muzaffargarh), Javed Iqbal (Rajanpur), Shakeel

Abbasi (Rahim Yar Khan), Muhammad Asim Dogar (Vehari, Bahawalnagar), Nasir Mahmood,

Rae Muhammad Ishaq, Malik Mazhar Abbas, Muhammad Khalil Kahloon (Gujrat), Muhammad

Amir Mian (Toba Tek Singh), Liaquat Ali (Chiniot) and Zulfiqar Ali Khan.