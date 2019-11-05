UrduPoint.com
Baitul Maal Patronising 10,000 Children: MD

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:50 PM

Baitul Maal patronising 10,000 children: MD

JHANG/FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) ::Pakistan Baitul Maal is patronising 10,000 children under Darul Ehsaas programme in Pakistan where the number of orphan kids has risen to 4 million.

This was stated by Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Baitul Maal Aon Abbas Buppi while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Darul Ehsaas in Jhang on Tuesday.

He said that Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) had been supporting 36 initiations in the past but now the number had jumped up to 53. He said that the PBM was also running 160 schools across the country where the poor and needy children had been enrolled, who were also being provided free books, uniforms and scholarships.

He said that the PBM was also providing financial assistance to the ailing people.

He said that the PBM had earmarked Rs 1 billion for treatment of sick people last year but now the amount had been increased to Rs 4 billion this year.

He said that the PBM has established five Darul Ehsaas centres in the Punjab only during last 1.5 months. He said that about 100 orphan kids having age of 4 to 6 years will be housed in Darul Ehsaas centre in Jhang where they would be provided best education, residential and nutrition facilities.

He said that the PBM would also provide scholarships to 50 students in Jhang University when it would start functioning.

Regional Director PBM Shabab Aslam Toor, former MPAs Sultan Sikandar Bharwana and Rashida Yaqoob were also present.

